Chillicothe Zane Trace handled Chillicothe Huntington 35-12 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 14-12 advantage over Chillicothe Huntington through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Chillicothe Zane Trace moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Huntington played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

