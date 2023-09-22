Cincinnati Purcell Marian dismissed Cincinnati Summit Country Day by a 44-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Purcell Marian a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Cavaliers fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Silver Knights’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian pulled to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 44-14.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.