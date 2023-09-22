Camden Preble Shawnee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Union City Mississinawa Valley 48-6 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Madison Tri-Village on Sept. 8 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

