Chillicothe Unioto raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-22 win over Piketon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 14-8 lead over Piketon.

The Shermans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Piketon faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Piketon took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

