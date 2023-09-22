Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 21-14 win over Reading at Reading High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Reading showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Wyoming as the first quarter ended.

The Cowboys’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Madeira on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

