Clarksville Clinton-Massie finally found a way to top Wilmington 17-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wilmington faced off against Hamilton Ross and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

