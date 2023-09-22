Bethel-Tate knocked off Sabina East Clinton 26-16 for an Ohio high school football victory at Bethel-Tate High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bethel-Tate faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Sabina East Clinton took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 8 at Greenfield McClain High School.

