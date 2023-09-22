Canfield South Range eventually beat Poland Seminary 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Raiders registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Poland Seminary squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Poland Seminary faced off against Canfield and Canfield South Range took on Cortland Lakeview on Sept. 8 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

