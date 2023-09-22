Columbus Hamilton Township dismissed Amanda-Clearcreek by a 47-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 22-0 advantage over Amanda-Clearcreek through the first quarter.

The Rangers opened a monstrous 29-0 gap over the Aces at the intermission.

Columbus Hamilton Township charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers chalked up this decision in spite of the Aces’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

