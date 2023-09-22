A suffocating defense helped Columbus Beechcroft handle Columbus Linden-Mckinley 42-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Columbus Northland on Sept. 8 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

