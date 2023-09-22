Chardon NDCL raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Warren Howland on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The Lions fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Lions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warren Howland faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Chardon NDCL took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 8 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

