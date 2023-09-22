Geneva earned a convincing 49-14 win over Ashtabula Edgewood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Geneva opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ashtabula Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood played in a 41-8 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Geneva faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Chagrin Falls on Sept. 14 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

