Fairborn posted a narrow 28-21 win over Xenia during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Fairborn at the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers had a 14-7 edge on the Skyhawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fairborn and Xenia locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Skyhawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fairborn faced off against Sidney and Xenia took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 8 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

