Cincinnati Anderson finally found a way to top Cincinnati Winton Woods 20-13 at Cincinnati Anderson High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Winton Woods showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors had a 13-12 edge on the Raptors at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cincinnati Anderson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-13 lead over Cincinnati Winton Woods.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Milford and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Cincinnati Turpin on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

