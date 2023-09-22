Defense dominated as Columbus Africentric pitched a 56-0 shutout of Columbus West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Columbus Africentric roared in front of Columbus West 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Nubians registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Cowboys.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Nubians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.