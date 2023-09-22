Columbus Marion-Franklin scored early and often in a 30-6 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Columbus Marion-Franklin opened with a 16-6 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge through the first quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 24-6 lead over the Scots at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge were both scoreless.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Africentric on Sept. 8 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

