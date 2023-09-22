A suffocating defense helped Columbus Mifflin handle Columbus Centennial 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Punchers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Stars’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Centennial and Columbus Mifflin squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Mifflin took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 8 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.