Columbus Independence controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-6 win against Columbus South in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus South faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Eastmoor.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.