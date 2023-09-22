Canal Winchester dominated Dublin Scioto 38-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Canal Winchester enjoyed a monstrous margin over Dublin Scioto with a 24-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 8 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.