Columbus Eastmoor posted a narrow 15-13 win over Columbus Briggs during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Columbus Briggs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor as the first quarter ended.

The Bruins moved a slim margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Columbus Briggs with a 13-9 lead over Columbus Eastmoor heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 15-13 scoring margin.

The last time Columbus Briggs and Columbus Eastmoor played in a 34-28 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 8 at Columbus Briggs High School.

