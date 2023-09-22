Cincinnati Western Hills grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Western Hills squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against Harrison and Cincinnati Hughes took on Monroe on Sept. 8 at Monroe High School.

