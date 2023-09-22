Cincinnati Elder used overtime to slip past Cincinnati St. Xavier 32-31 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati St. Xavier, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cincinnati Elder through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bombers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Panthers and the Bombers locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

Cincinnati Elder held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati St Xavier squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Elder took on Lakewood St Edward on Sept. 9 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

