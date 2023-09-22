Groveport Madison handed Reynoldsburg a tough 30-13 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Groveport Madison jumped in front of Reynoldsburg 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cruisers registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Reynoldsburg fought back in the third quarter to make it 17-7.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reynoldsburg faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Groveport Madison took on Galloway Westland on Sept. 8 at Galloway Westland High School.

