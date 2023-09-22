Defense dominated as Delaware Hayes pitched a 31-0 shutout of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Delaware Hayes opened with a 24-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

Delaware Hayes roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delaware Hayes faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Canal Winchester on Sept. 8 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

