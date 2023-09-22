Defense dominated as Fairport Harbor Fairport pitched a 26-0 shutout of Windham in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Fairport Harbor Fairport a 6-0 lead over Windham.

The Skippers’ offense darted in front for a 12-0 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Fairport Harbor Fairport jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skippers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Windham took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 8 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

