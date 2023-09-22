Cincinnati Hills Christian recorded a big victory over Norwood 48-18 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Hills Christian opened with a 27-6 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Indians climbed back to within 27-12.

Cincinnati Hills Christian steamrolled to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Hills Christian and Norwood faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Norwood faced off against Blanchester and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Worthington Christian on Sept. 8 at Worthington Christian High School.

