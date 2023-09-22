Dublin Coffman fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 24-14 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Powell Olentangy Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Dublin Coffman as the first quarter ended.

The Shamrocks kept a 9-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Dublin Coffman jumped to a 17-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shamrocks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty played in a 14-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dublin Coffman faced off against Dublin Jerome and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 8 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

