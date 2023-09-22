Delaware Olentangy Berlin finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy 27-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin opened with a 3-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy through the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Lewis Center Olentangy inched back to a 27-20 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Sept. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

