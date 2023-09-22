Defense dominated as Bedford pitched a 30-0 shutout of East Cleveland Shaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Bearcats’ offense roared in front for a 30-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Bedford and East Cleveland Shaw squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bedford High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Hunting Valley University in a football game.

