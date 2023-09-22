Cincinnati Princeton topped Cincinnati Oak Hills 14-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Oak Hills High on Sept. 22.

Cincinnati Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Highlanders’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Princeton took on Mason on Sept. 8 at Mason High School.

