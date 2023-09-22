Conneaut’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jefferson 47-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Conneaut opened with a 14-7 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 33-14 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Conneaut stormed to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons outpointed the Spartans 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jefferson faced off against Perry and Conneaut took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 14 at Conneaut High School.

