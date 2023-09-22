Chagrin Falls Kenston overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Chardon during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Chardon started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers and the Hilltoppers were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chagrin Falls Kenston and Chardon locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chardon faced off against Hamburg St. Francis and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Sept. 14 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.