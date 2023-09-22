It was a tough night for Galloway Westland which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Golden Lions’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Gahanna Lincoln charged to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Galloway Westland faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Reynoldsburg and Galloway Westland took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 8 at Galloway Westland High School.

