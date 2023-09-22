Cleveland Heights’ defense throttled Strongsville, resulting in a 41-0 shutout at Cleveland Heights High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Heights opened with a 14-0 advantage over Strongsville through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cleveland Heights and Strongsville played in a 55-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleveland Heights faced off against Brunswick.

