Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Gates Mills Hawken 22-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Gates Mills Hawken started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chesterland West Geauga at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Gates Mills Hawken moved ahead by earning a 15-14 advantage over Chesterland West Geauga at the end of the third quarter.

The Hawks had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wolverines won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Conneaut and Chesterland West Geauga took on Madison on Sept. 8 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.