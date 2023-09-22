A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Ready handle KIPP Columbus 37-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 7-0 lead over KIPP Columbus.

The Silver Knights fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and KIPP Columbus faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Lima Central Catholic and KIPP Columbus took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

