Columbus St. Francis DeSales handled Columbus St. Charles 28-7 in an impressive showing at Columbus St. Charles High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus St. Francis DeSales a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Stallions registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus St. Francis DeSales and Columbus St. Charles were both scoreless.

The Stallions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus St Charles squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Columbus St Charles faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Wheeling Linsly on Sept. 8 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.