Columbus Bishop Watterson dominated Columbus Bishop Hartley 35-7 at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 17-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Sept. 8 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

