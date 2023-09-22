Caldwell handled Bowerston Conotton Valley 51-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 34-0 lead over Bowerston Conotton Valley.

The Redskins fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rockets managed an 8-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Caldwell and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Caldwell faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Strasburg on Sept. 8 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

