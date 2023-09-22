Belmont Union Local topped Weirton Weir 20-13 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 6-0 advantage over Weirton Weir through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Red Riders fought to 12-7.

Weirton Weir took the lead 13-12 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Riders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Jets won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Weirton Weir faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Weirton Weir took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Sept. 8 at Weirton Weir High School.

