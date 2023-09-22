Canal Fulton Northwest pushed past Massillon Tuslaw for a 28-12 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Canal Fulton Northwest moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Canal Fulton Northwest jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian.

