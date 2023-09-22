Dresden Tri-Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 21-14 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense moved in front for a 35-20 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Dresden Tri-Valley breathed fire to a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 8 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.