Dola Hardin Northern’s defense throttled Morral Ridgedale, resulting in a 29-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Dola Hardin Northern moved in front of Morral Ridgedale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Crestline on Sept. 8 at Crestline High School.

