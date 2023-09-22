A suffocating defense helped Duncan Falls Philo handle Crooksville 32-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Duncan Falls Philo opened with a 10-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Electrics opened a lopsided 18-0 gap over the Ceramics at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville were both scoreless.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Crooksville took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Sept. 8 at Crooksville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.