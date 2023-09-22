Canal Winchester Harvest Prep collected a solid win over Wheelersburg in a 32-16 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 6-0 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Warriors fought to a 26-3 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Wheelersburg didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 26-10 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 32-16.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wheelersburg faced off against McDermott Northwest and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Chillicothe on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe High School.

