An early dose of momentum helped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley to a 40-6 runaway past Magnolia Sandy Valley at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a monstrous 27-6 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Minerva and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Cambridge on Sept. 8 at Cambridge High School.

