Canton McKinley finally found a way to top North Canton Hoover 37-28 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for North Canton Hoover, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover played in a 42-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Louisville and Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on Sept. 8 at Massillon Perry High School.

