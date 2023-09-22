Barnesville’s defense throttled Shadyside, resulting in a 53-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Barnesville roared in front of Shadyside 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 47-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Shamrocks held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Shadyside faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Barnesville faced off against Hannibal River and Shadyside took on Bellaire on Sept. 8 at Shadyside High School.

