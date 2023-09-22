Circleville Logan Elm dominated Baltimore Liberty Union 35-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Circleville Logan Elm a 21-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Braves opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Baltimore Liberty Union stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville Logan Elm took on Circleville on Sept. 8 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

