Ashville Teays Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-7 win over Circleville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 7-0 lead over Circleville.

The Vikings registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Ashville Teays Valley steamrolled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Circleville faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 8 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

